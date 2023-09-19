Urban design decisions shape how communities live, grow, and adapt to challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanization, and social inequities. To build resilient cities, design must move beyond intuition and incorporate data, context, and measurable outcomes from the very beginning.

Arcadis, with its long tradition of improving quality of life, is embedding resilience at the heart of this transformation. For us, resilience is not just a target—it’s a design mindset. Using tools like Autodesk Forma and the ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma extension, we integrate AI-powered environmental simulations from day one, allowing smarter choices on wind comfort, noise, daylight, public space quality, and—critically—carbon impacts. This ensures communities are not only livable and sustainable but also aligned with global climate goals for decarbonization.

Cities are becoming hotter, denser, and less equitable. Heat waves and urban heat islands threaten outdoor comfort and people’s well-being, growth outpaces housing and infrastructure, and inequities persist in how neighborhoods are designed and resourced. A resilient community is one that adapts, recovers, and thrives—balancing environmental quality with social well-being. What makes this possible is data: data that is relevant, contextualized, and accessible.

The built environment contributes 42% of global CO₂ emissions, making every design choice an opportunity—or a liability. Streets, buildings, and blocks shape both emissions and community well-being. If cities are changing, so should the way we design them. Designing with resilience in mind allows us to turn these challenges into opportunities for both lowering emissions and healthier living.