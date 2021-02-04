From mind-blowing visual effects to hyper-real visualizations, Autodesk customers make designs and entertainment experiences that dazzle audiences worldwide. They produce sophisticated visual effects, create captivating characters, and manage complex project pipelines with Autodesk software. The results are innovative indie games and AAA blockbusters, immersive designs, and award-winning VFX and animation for film and TV projects. Check out some of the 3D artists, at studios big and small, who create the most epic tv shows, movies, games, and design visualizations using Autodesk tools.