.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Shagufta Khan
Co-Founder and COO, Second Quest
Shagufta Khan is the Co-Founder and COO at Second Quest, a game development studio. As the former Head of Operations at NDTV and Head of Brand at Forbes India, she has a proven track record of building and growing successful creative organisations.
Jarory de Jesus
Founder, Coquito Games, and Global Game Jam Board President
Founder of Coquito Games, Jarory de Jesus is a game developer who specializes in narrative design, implementation, and programming. He has worked on properties such as Madden, Marvel, and Star Wars. He is also the board president of the Global Game Jam.
Maria Burns Ortiz
Executive Director, Global Game Jam
Maria Burns Ortiz is the executive director of Global Game Jam, leading strategy and global partnerships. Prior to leading GGJ, she co-founded and was CEO of 7 Generation Games, leading the creation of more than 30 educational and social impact games.