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Christopher Gill
Technical Specialist, Autodesk Fusion
Chris is a graduate of the University of Southampton, holding a Masters in Mechanical Engineering and has over a decade of industry experience. His expertise lie in the design, validation and testing of parts that solve complex engineering problems.
Vipul Agrawal
Technical Specialist, Autodesk Fusion
After completing his Master’s degree in Manufacturing technology from IIT Bombay, Vipul’s interest was to serve the manufacturing industry with the latest technology.
Sachin Fulsundar
Sr. Technical Specialist
As a Technical Solution Manager specialized in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio, Sachin is responsible for analyzing customer's need on Product / Process validation to determine the best simulation product associated with the customer's needs.