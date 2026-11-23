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Vipul Agrawal
Technical Specialist, Autodesk Fusion
Vipul Agrawal is a technology evangelist and manufacturing transformation leader who guides organizations across APAC in digital engineering, smart manufacturing, generative AI, and Industry 4.0.
Rajesh Kanna M
Technical Specialist, Autodesk Fusion
Rajesh helps manufacturing customers explore connected design-to-production workflows, from Fusion, PowerX, and CAM to machining, automation, and AI, through technical discovery and partner collaboration.