Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
James Krenisky
Technical Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
James started his career as a mechanical engineer, primarily focusing on thermal simulations, mechanical design, and research. In his current role he is focused on creating content that highlights the immense capabilities of our software.