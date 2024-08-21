.
Jim Byrne
Sr Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
James Krenisky
Sr Technical Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
James started his career as a mechanical engineer, primarily focusing on thermal simulations, mechanical design, and research. In his current role he is focused on creating content that highlights the immense capabilities of our software.