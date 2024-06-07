.
.
.
.
.
Jennifer Watters
Games Audience Marketing Manager, Autodesk
As Games Audience Marketing Manager at Autodesk, Jennifer enjoys the privilege of connecting with game developers and studios, and sharing stories of how they harness Autodesk solutions to turn their visions into today's hottest games.
Abraham K
Studio Head & Creative Director, Ayelet Studio
With a passion for Indian history and a vision for innovation, Abraham spearheads the artistic direction and strategic initiatives of the Ayelet Studio, pushing the boundaries of storytelling and creativity. Under Abraham's leadership, Unsung Empires continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narratives and rich visual landscapes.