Thierry Nguyen

CEO, AIOI Studios, Vietnam

Thierry Nguyen has been working in the VFX and animation industry for more than 20 years. His journey began in Paris and London, where he spent the first 10 years honing his skills and knowledge in large scale studios such as BUF and DNEG. Throughout his career, Thierry has worked on a wide range of projects, from animated features to Hollywood blockbusters, assuming diverse roles that have provided him with an in-depth understanding of the VFX and animation industry.