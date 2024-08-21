.
Coby Chan
Founding Partner of Pixel Mafia, Philippines
Coby Chan is the Founding Partner of Pixel Mafia, a premier art services studio based in Manila. Pixel Mafia has made significant contributions to the gaming industry, providing high-value art and development services for AAA titles. The studio has collaborated with companies like EA, Blizzard, Microsoft, and PlayStation Studios.
Thierry Nguyen
CEO, AIOI Studios, Vietnam
Thierry Nguyen has been working in the VFX and animation industry for more than 20 years. His journey began in Paris and London, where he spent the first 10 years honing his skills and knowledge in large scale studios such as BUF and DNEG. Throughout his career, Thierry has worked on a wide range of projects, from animated features to Hollywood blockbusters, assuming diverse roles that have provided him with an in-depth understanding of the VFX and animation industry.
Siddharth Bolurker
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Siddharth brings over 15 years of experience of working in the animation industry with prestigious studios and software development teams. As a Senior Technical Specialist, he is responsible for evangelizing and helping studios adopt and empower themselves with cutting edge Autodesk Media and Entertainment solutions.