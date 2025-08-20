Webinar
Win and Build Projects:
Success with ISO-19650
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Osama Abdulhadi
Territory Industry Sales Executive, Autodesk
Osama Abdulhadi is a certified ISO-19650 Professional. With a background in construction and digital transformation, he helps AEC teams across EMEA Emerging win and deliver projects through smarter information management—bridging global standards with local execution to drive real-world results.
Andy Boutle
Head of Digital Construction, ALEC
Andy began in manufacturing before transitioning to building services, later joining major UK and UAE contractors. With 20+ years of experience and expertise in BIM, he now leads ALEC's digital construction team. He co-authors BIM guidance, champions ISO 19650 standards, and supports digital adoption across MENA through nima.
Arsen Safaryan
Director of Digital Project Delivery (BIM & GIS), Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN)
Arsen leads SEVEN's digital transformation strategy through the implementation of a common data environment and BIM collaboration technology to facilitate the supply chain on the design and construction delivery phases of world-class entertainment destinations.