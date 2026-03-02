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Colin Foreman
Editor, MEED
Colin Foreman is Editor and a Specialist Construction Journalist for news and analysis on MEED.com and the MEED magazine. He has been reporting on the region since 2003, specialising in the construction sector and its impact on the broader economy. He has reported exclusively on a wide range of projects across the region including schemes such as Dubai Metro, the Burj Khalifa, Jeddah Airport, Doha Metro, Hamad International Airport, and Yas Island. Before joining MEED, Colin reported on the construction sector in the Middle East and Hong Kong. He has a bachelor’s degree from Newcastle University and a master’s degree from the University of Reading.
Eoin Nield
Sr. Technical Solutions Leader, EMEA Emerging·Autodesk
With more than 20 years of experience in digital engineering and construction technology, Eoin recently joined Autodesk to lead a team of technical solutions professionals. Together, they partner with AECO and D&M organizations across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa to scale digital delivery, build data-driven foundations, and realize successful outcomes rooted in real-world construction execution. Eoin also brings deep contractor-side experience from the Middle East, combined with a strong understanding of regional delivery challenges. During four years with Khansaheb in the UAE, he led construction design and BIM capabilities across site, commercial, planning, and engineering teams—embedding platforms and trusted data to improve coordination, reduce risk, and increase delivery certainty on live projects.