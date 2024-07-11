Discover our webinar recording, designed to enhance your understanding of Dubai's BIM mandate and assist in transforming your workflows with connected BIM. Sobha shares their invaluable experiences and best practices on model preparation, leveraging workflows in the 'Autodesk Construction Cloud', and submission via the "Build in Dubai" platform. This webinar is particularly beneficial for consultants, general contractors, and designers involved in the model preparation or submission process through the platform.

Webinar Agenda: