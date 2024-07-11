Watch the recording of our insightful webinar on the 'Dubai Municipality BIM Mandate' with Sobha
Watch the recording of our insightful webinar on the 'Dubai Municipality BIM Mandate' with Sobha
Complete the form to gain access to the on-demand webinar.
Thank you for your interest in our webinar. You can access the video now by clicking on the button below.
Discover our webinar recording, designed to enhance your understanding of Dubai's BIM mandate and assist in transforming your workflows with connected BIM. Sobha shares their invaluable experiences and best practices on model preparation, leveraging workflows in the 'Autodesk Construction Cloud', and submission via the "Build in Dubai" platform. This webinar is particularly beneficial for consultants, general contractors, and designers involved in the model preparation or submission process through the platform.
Webinar Agenda:
Amer Samaha
Cloud Specialist, Autodesk
Amer, with eight years in construction and BIM consultancy, drives digital innovation and business success. As Autodesk's Cloud Specialist, he expands Cloud Solutions in the Middle East, enabling organizations to design, build faster and collaboratively.
Amarnath Patnam
Head-Design Technology & BIM, Architectural Design Studio, Sobha Realty
Amarnath has led design technology at Sobha Realty for 10 years, expertly implementing BIM on large projects. His integration of digital strategies has revolutionized project management, sped up schedules, and improved cost efficiency, setting new industry standards.