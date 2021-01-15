With an increasing network of offices, Corstorphine + Wright wanted to ensure it could continue to work efficiently and effectively and co-ordinate internal teams throughout the UK. An expanding project portfolio and a increase in the size and scale of jobs led to larger design file sizes, placing greater pressure on the virtual private network (VPN) and lengthening upload and download times.

Without the ability to make updates to models in real time, architects would have to take notes on the design at design-team meetings and then return to the office to make edits. That was not an efficient approach as clients typically want to be able to interrogate a live model to test certain designs before making decisions. Instead, they had to wait for a follow-up meeting or call to discuss the latest revisions.