For its preceding high-profile client, PNC Financial Services Group, BuroHappold Engineering (which worked on the project with architecture firm Gensler) wondered, “How do we engineer the greenest high-rise in the world?” And when BuroHappold was contracted to build the legendary Millennium Dome in London, the firm asked, “How do we create the largest dome-shaped tensile structure in the world?” BuroHappold team members have always asked the hard questions, pushing themselves to explore new strategies – and delivering progressive solutions that tackle new challenges.



When the firm took on the task of building the new Engineering Research Centre for Brown University's School of Engineering (designed by KieranTimberlake Architects), it looked to new technologies and strategies for project delivery. The 80,000-square-foot building was BuroHappold's and Brown's first integrated project delivery (IPD) project. The firm chose BIM 360 Design and BIM 360 to work efficiently with internal and external teams.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) defines IPD as a project-delivery approach that integrates people, systems, business structures and practices into a process that collaboratively harnesses the talents and insights of all participants. The goal is to optimise project results, increase value to the owner, reduce waste and maximise efficiency through all phases of design, fabrication and construction. That is a loaded statement, so Paul McGilly, regional BIM leader for the US East Coast at BuroHappold, broke it down into simpler terms: “It's about project teams coming together and working as a single team. It's about sharing each other's knowledge and skill sets and being able to deliver the project in a much better fashion in terms of time and cost.”