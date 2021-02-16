BIM Collaborate Pro empowers teams with the coordination tools they need to avoid misalignment, catch errors earlier, and save money. Data is captured across project lifecycles and displayed in powerful dashboards that shine a light on project issues, transparency, and the completion status of major milestone.
ISO 19650 is an international standard for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset, giving the industry a common language to talk about and understand complex data.
Click below to find out about the ISO 19650 workflows included with BIM Collaborate Pro that empower you to remove the guesswork, save time, and increase productivity.
Other AEC worksharing solutions just can’t compare to BIM Collaborate Pro – see a side-by-side comparison to evaluate for yourself.
In Edegem, a town near Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway – and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.
City Rail Link is the first completely underground railway line in New Zealand. And it is the first major New Zealand infrastructure project to make an entirely new shift to a digital approach with BIM.
Khatib & Alami achieves time savings of up to 40% through a cloud collaboration strategy. K&A is a multidisciplinary urban and regional planning, architectural and engineering consulting company.
