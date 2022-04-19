ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
PDM: The Essential Foundation of Good Design
Thank you for your interest in this webinar. Watch the recording and explore additional content below — including Q&A and next steps.
If you’re not using Vault for product data management, it’s likely that you don’t know why you should — because people who use Vault can’t imagine being as productive without it.
During this webinar, you will learn why Vault is essential to good design by helping you achieve such benefits as:
A. Yes, you can generate links within the Vault mobile app and send the link right away via email, Slack or any other communication tool. These links will only open the Vault Thick Client to the given dataset.
A) Vault PDM tracks changes, revisions, and design history automatically as you work ensuring that everyone in your organization is working with accurate data.
A) Vault has advanced search functionality that compares 3D shapes in your database for fast results and reduces duplicates that can slow you down.
