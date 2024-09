Adriana's implant surgery, called cranioplasty, took place on September 18, 2018 at the Spanish Hospital in Mexico City. A cranioplasty typically takes six hours or more to complete with a traditionally designed and manufactured implant because a significant amount of time is required by the neurosurgeon to adjust it.

Thanks to the Granta implant, designed from the ground up to provide a perfect fit, the surgical process took less than three hours to complete. "In that instant, it all came true," says Monroy. "We witnessed how the implant was fixed to his skull in less than four minutes, perfectly and without complications. I couldn't believe it. It all made sense."

After the operation, Adriana's health began to improve. Monroy and Carcaño visited her in the recovery area the next day. "He greeted me with a huge smile and said: thank you for what you have done for me; you have changed my life," recalls Monroy. "And actually, it's the opposite."