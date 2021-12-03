Imagine being able to preview every angle of every machine in an assembly line months before it’s complete, and collaborate with a colleague to refine the designs—all without leaving your living room. At Jendamark India, this isn’t just a future manufacturing goal. It’s part of an in-house digital revolution that clients can benefit from today.

A part of global tech company Jendamark Automation since 2014, the team at Jendamark India are experts in technical innovation. The company specializes in automotive assembly systems, and boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune. It has been a leader in developing electric vehicle (EV) component assembly systems for some of the world’s leading auto manufacturers.