Before Matsunaga could take on the challenge of developing an all-resin wheelchair, however, it had to begin its transition to 3D design.

“We did a great deal of preparation for the transition, and now we are seeing great results,” says Hirokazu Sobajima, Matsunaga engineering division and development department, who led the company’s move to 3D CAD.

In the past, Matsunaga managed 3D data created in Inventor using a conventional folder structure. Many similar drawings were stored in each folder, and it took a lot of time and effort to locate specific files. The inability to update all files simultaneously with minor speciﬁcation changes was inconvenient. The company created a new data-management system using Autodesk Vault collaboration software, establishing standard rules for file management, approvals, and version tracking.

“We reviewed drawings one by one and rebuilt our design assets, which made it easier to develop new products,” Sobajima says.

One of these new products was a custom-made wheelchair called the Max Performance (MP) Custom, which influenced the design of the Morph. A sports-type wheelchair designed for active users who enjoy sports, the MP Custom incorporated 3D assets from Inventor in a design template.

“One interesting characteristic of the MP series is its custom one-piece construction,” says Masayuki Hirose, Matsunaga development division, who oversaw the MP project. “It is measured for an individual user and built accordingly.” The MP Custom also eliminated the adjustment mechanism used in conventional wheelchairs to achieve significant weight savings. Its stylish design and lightweight body make the chair very popular, and it won the Good Design Award in 2015.

The only issue with the MP Custom was that it took a week for an expert designer to redraw the design for every new order. To shorten delivery time, Sobajima and his team created a design template with 3D CAD data from Inventor.

“The design template itself determines the speciﬁcations,” Sobajima says. “We built a 3D model that makes it easy to design the templates, and we made it in about three months in collaboration with Otsuka Shokai Co. Ltd. If we enter the dimensions from the customer, we can ﬁnish up the completed 3D model in five minutes.”