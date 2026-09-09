Troubleshoot installation issues, license activation, crashes and file problems.

File problems and data issues

File problems and data issues can occur in Autodesk products due to corruption, file size, storage location, or unexpected system interruptions. These issues can affect your ability to open, save, or work with files correctly.

 

In many cases, the issue is not caused by a single factor, but by a combination of factors such as working from network locations, incomplete saves, or excessively large or complex files.

 

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve common file and data issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can determine whether the issue is related to your file, storage environment, or system configuration.

 

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.

For Windows

Step Guide Why do we need this step
Step 1: Test with a different file

1 Open a new or known working file.

2 Perform basic actions.

 Helps determine if the issue is file-specific.
Step 2: Save the file as a new version

1 Open the file.

2 Use “Save As”.

3 Create a new copy.

 Removes hidden corruption
Step 3: Work from a local drive

1 Copy the file to Desktop/Documents.

2 Open locally.

 Network/cloud storage can cause corruption or delays.
Step 4: Check file size and complexity

1 Remove unused objects or references.

2 Simplify the file if possible.

 Large or complex files can cause instability
Step 5: Recover or repair the file

1 Use built-in recovery tools (if available)

2 Open backup/autosave files

 Corrupt files may need repair to function properly
Step 6: Check file permissions

1 Right-click file

2 Ensure you have full access

 Permission issues can block saving or editing
Step 7: Clear temporary files

1 Close all applications.

2 Open File Explorer.

3 Navigate to: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\Local\Temp

4 Select and delete as many files as possible.

 Temporary files can accumulate and consume system resources, causing instability or slow performance.

For Mac

(Same steps as Windows)

  1. Test with another file

  2. Save as a new version

  3. Work locally (not iCloud/network)

  4. Simplify file

  5. Open backups

  6. Check file permissions

  7. Restart system

The same reasoning applies (Mac handles storage differently, but the causes are the same).

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Why won’t my file open?

This is usually caused by:

  • File corruption

  • Unsupported file version

  • Missing permissions

  • File stored in an unsupported or unavailable location

Try opening a backup or testing the file on another machine to confirm.

Why does my file cause the product to crash?

This is typically due to:

  • Corrupted data inside the file

  • Large or complex file structure

  • Broken references or linked files

If other files work normally, the issue is most likely file-specific.

Why is my file very slow to open or work with?

Common causes include:

  • Large file size or high complexity

  • Too many objects, layers, or references

  • Working from a network or cloud location

Moving the file to a local drive and simplifying it often improves performance.

Why do I keep losing work or changes?

This can happen if:

  • The application crashes before saving

  • The file is stored in a location with sync or permission issues

  • Autosave or backup files are not being used

Regularly saving and checking autosave settings can help prevent data loss.

Why can’t I save my file?

This may be caused by:

  • Lack of permissions on the file or folder

  • File being read-only

  • File being used by another user or process

  • Issues with the storage location

Try saving to a different local folder to test.

Why do I get “file in use” or “file locked” errors?

This happens when:

  • The file is open on another machine

  • A background process is using the file

  • Cloud sync tools are actively accessing it

Close the file everywhere or restart your system to release the lock.

Why does saving take a long time?

Possible reasons:

  • Large file size

  • Network or cloud-based storage delays

  • Too many file references or dependencies

Why does my file behave differently on a network drive or cloud storage?

This can happen due to:

  • Latency or slow connection

  • Sync delays or conflicts

  • File locking by other users

Working from a local copy helps isolate the issue.

Why are changes not saving or syncing properly?

This may be caused by:

  • Network interruptions

  • Sync conflicts

  • File access or permissions issues

Ensure syncing is complete before closing the product.

How can I tell if a file is corrupted?

Signs of corruption include:

  • The file crashes the product when opened

  • Missing or broken elements

  • Unexpected errors when saving or editing

Can I recover a corrupted file?

You can try:

  • Opening autosave or backup files

  • Using built-in recovery tools (if available)

  • Saving the file as a new version

Recovery success depends on the extent of corruption.

Why does the file work on one machine but not another?

This usually indicates:

  • Environment or system configuration differences

  • Missing resources (fonts, references, plugins)

  • Version differences of the product

Do I need to troubleshoot my system or the file?

  • If only one file has issues → troubleshoot the file

  • If multiple files have issues → troubleshoot the system

This is the fastest way to narrow down the root cause.

Will fixing file problems delete my data?

No, most troubleshooting steps:

  • Create new copies

  • Clean or repair files

Always keep backups before making major changes.

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