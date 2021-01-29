Newmont Mining Corporation had spent years searching for a Kalgoorlie solution and was now facing a shutdown window. The slowness and cost of traditional reinforcement options, requiring extensive installation crews, was a major barrier. When approached, Advantic was quick to jump on the opportunity.

“We did some early engineering with them and showed them where composite materials, being lightweight and incredibly strong, and the design capabilities we had in-house could be leveraged against the specific structural problems they were facing,” Doudican says. “What it resulted in was a series of products that remediated the primary structural elements. We fabricated those here in the States, and they were so light, in fact, that it was economical to airfreight them over to Australia.”

That solution, 700 pieces in all, was easily installed by teams of two and a boom lift—in nine-and-a-half days—beating the deadline and saving Newmont roughly $6 million AUD. Real-world validation for that work came in mere months through an email with an ominous subject line: “Massive storm in Kalgoorlie.” A strong storm cell had made its way across the Outback, damaging a number of structures in the community. However, attached to the email was a picture of that storm, with Advantic’s structure standing strong beside it. “Hey, congratulations, full-scale load test passed,” read the rest of the email.