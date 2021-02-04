To overcome these challenges, Zeleros researched the high-speed systems market and concluded that infrastructure is the key element that affects the total cost of the project and, therefore, its viability. Zeleros' objective is to design a system that reduces the complexity of the infrastructure by incorporating part of the technologies into the vehicle.

Zeleros also applies the best of existing industries (rail, aerospace, energy, infrastructure) to accelerate system development. This brings advantages such as operation at pressures like those of aircrafts, which are safe for passengers, and with previously welltested safety measures, which ensure the safe operation of the system.