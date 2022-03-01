Using Revit has meant a new way of working for the team at YSA Design. Hinna explains, “Before switching to Revit, we used 2D drafting software. The whole process was much less efficient. You have technical drawings, but in order to show work to the client, you need to create 3D drawings, which is a separate process. If you are showing something to the client and the client has suggestions, you have to go back and change it in the technical drawings. We used to have people who specialized in 3D visualizations, so they were less involved in the overall project”.

“Now, it is much easier to have something to show to the client. Everyone [in the firm] is using Revit, so anyone can make adjustments. The BIM model is used to do the design work, as well as to create a visualization for the client, and to adjust materials. It is the only source of truth. If a client has a suggestion or we realize that we’ve made a mistake, we can fix it, and it is fixed everywhere. We only use one program. Before, we used so many different programs (visualization programs, Excel, etc.).”

“Changing the position of one or more elements in Revit doesn’t take much time, just a few clicks. It can be done during meetings. Instead, in the 2D world, you have to change it manually for every single view. Even small adjustments can take several days,” explains Österberg. The firm noticed that they were making fewer mistakes since converting to Revit. Errors used to happen at handovers (e.g., one person creates the technical drawings and another the 3D visualization for the same area). Now, with everyone working in Revit on the same model, work flows better.

A customer of YSA Design says, “Having a unique 3D model as a source for every output is important for consistency in the workflow. YSA Design can provide anytime with very short notice the latest drawings and 3D views. Before, it could take weeks to get an updated package, especially to get realistic shots.”

YSA Design is currently working on a large project involving 3 cruise ships. The firm acts as coordinating architects and is also designing some of the areas on the ships. It is the first project of its kind in the world that is fully done in Revit. “When you have different offices working together, using BIM becomes even more important,” explains Piantino. “One company is designing the restaurant, another is responsible for the area right outside, and you need to make sure everything is aligned.”