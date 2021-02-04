“At WHILL, we want to overcome two different barriers with our work,” says Yoshihiro Hirata, head of WHILL’s Vehicle development group. “The first barrier is physical, and the second barrier is mental. Physical barriers include uneven surfaces and unpaved pathways that are difficult for conventional wheelchairs to navigate. Many cities and towns in Japan haven’t yet become truly barrier-free, and it makes it difficult for wheelchair users to go out.

“And the mental barriers come from encountering people who are afraid or hesitant to approach wheelchair users,” he continues. “These two issues often end up discouraging mobility-impaired people from leaving their homes. We think the innovative design and smart functionality of WHILL’s personal mobility devices can help break down those barriers.”

Today, WHILL has facilities in Japan, California, and Amsterdam, with the Yokohama office focusing on product development from concept through manufactured product. Using Fusion 360, the product team can work together in a collaborative workflow, documenting and sharing information via the cloud.