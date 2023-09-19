G. Viswanathan, founder and chairman of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), has a clear vision: elevate India through the power of education.

VIT is committed to transforming education and empowering students from day one. Every rupee earned is reinvested into the institution, making it a model for the country. Students are encouraged to actively use digital tools such as Autodesk Fusion as early as their first year. Project-based learning and deep industry collaboration are paramount.

A recent milestone in this journey is the institute’s inauguration of the Design & Make Studio powered by Autodesk. This cutting-edge facility offers students a dedicated space to design, model, and manufacture their ideas using advanced tools like Fusion. The software’s user-friendly interface and integrated capabilities—CAD, CAM, simulation, and generative design—enable students to bring professional-grade projects to life.

One example of this success is the mechanical engineering department’s Formula Student team. Tasked with improving car performance, students used Fusion’s generative design and shape optimization tools to reduce weight and enhance efficiency. The entire car inspired by Formula One was designed in Fusion, meeting competition standards and impressing industry professionals.

“Having a team of 60 people and working on one project is only really possible through a software like Fusion,” says Tasmaiy Upadhyay, Formula Student team member, VIT. “It allows us to store all our components online. Our mentors and professors are able to see it. You can access it anytime, anywhere.”