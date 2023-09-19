The move to industrialized construction promises faster, safer, and more sustainable projects. But, as this transformation accelerates, education must also evolve to prepare students for this industry shift.

At the forefront of this change is the University of Florida, which has launched the world’s first bachelor of science degree in Industrialized Construction Engineering. The groundbreaking program is a unique collaboration between the College of Design, Construction, and Planning and the College of Engineering that blends expertise across architecture, civil and systems engineering, and construction management.

Supported by Autodesk, the curriculum combines classroom learning with research in design, automation, AI, digital twins, and robotics. Students are gaining real-world experience with learning labs where they can actually experience these advanced technologies in action.

Autodesk COO Steve Blum, Dean Chimay Anumba, and Frank Phillips from the University of Florida explore how the pioneering Industrialized Construction Engineering program is redefining education for a new era of building to create a smarter, more sustainable future.

“The University of Florida is leading the way as a changemaker and introducing the next generation to how industrialized construction and collaboration between design, construction, planning, and engineering will work,” Blum says. “It is going to reshape the industry.”

