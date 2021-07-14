No two healthcare facilities are alike—and that’s especially true for the Kallang Polyclinic and Long-Term Care Facility in Singapore. In fact, it is a hybrid of two healthcare components in a single building. The building consists of a Polyclinic with a wide range of clinical facilities and a Long-Term Care Facility that provides resident care. Since the design, purpose, and end-users of the two areas are very different and with multiple stakeholders for decision-making, the construction process posed an even bigger challenge.

Tiong Seng Contractors PTE LTD took a thoughtful approach to both uses of the facility. Since every detail of the building had to be approved from the outset, a seamless feedback and sign-off cycle was imperative.