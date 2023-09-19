At the intersection of creativity and engineering, The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) is committed to molding a new generation of product design engineers. A collaborative program between the school and the University of Glasgow, James Watts School of Engineering is doing just that.

“It’s very unusual in terms of an educational experience that the students and the staff have two lenses of education, one from an art school and one from a traditional university,” says Craig Whittet, Product Design Engineering, Head of Department, GSA. “These two cultures combined create graduates that are very different than those from other institutions.”

The Product Design Engineering (PDE) program takes them on many different learning journeys. It isn’t all just lecture-based and theoretical as evidenced by the school’s “Retail Therapy” project in year 4 of the 5-year Master of Engineering program.

Now in its 10th year, Retail Therapy provides students with commercial design experience, challenging them to design, make, market, and sell their own products both online and in retail shops. This immersive learning opportunity helps bridge the gap between academia and industry, building real-world skills in prototyping, marketing, manufacturing, and more.