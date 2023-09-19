Success in BIS roles requires both technical skills with Revit and ACC, as well as knowledge of construction operations—a rare combination. Many BIS members begin without any prior construction experience.

To bridge this gap, the BIM Group established a rigorous training program. “We began by compiling unfamiliar terminology and held weekly study sessions led by experienced staff,” says Takimoto. These sessions also covered key concepts like structural coordination and modeling best practices.

BIS member Akira Miyajima notes, “Having immediate access to knowledgeable teammates helped me onboard quickly.” With support from experienced site staff, BIS members can efficiently build new workflows.

Sometimes, having no prior bias offers unexpected benefits. “Our BIS members bring fresh, objective perspectives that enhance our tools and processes,” explains Atsuhiro Shima, Associate Chief, BIM Group.

One such BIS member, Momoe Tsuyumine, used her outsider perspective to foster innovation. Unsure of the actual workload for document controllers, she interviewed stakeholders to understand their challenges. Her findings led to the creation of a dashboard—integrating ACC, Microsoft Power BI, and Excel—that automatically visualizes circulation, revisions, and issue status.

“Roles like BIS aren’t yet standard in our industry,” Takimoto says. “That’s why we believe it’s important to show their value and help establish them more broadly. The future of BIM lies not just in technology, but in people and systems.

”BIS now has five members and is expanding its training and documentation. Takimoto notes that they are exploring partnerships with staffing firms, while Miyoshi adds, “Allowing non-experts to help build digital infrastructure is key to future efficiency.”