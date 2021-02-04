Customer Story | BIM for Plant Design | Autodesk

Su-Yapi and the extended project team are using intelligent 3D model-based design and Autodesk BIM solutions to improve interdisciplinary coordination and enhance communications. The Terkos Water Treatment Facility is the first water treatment plant in Turkey designed using BIM technologies, and it is ISKI’s first BIM project

All the plant buildings are being designed with Revit. Architects in conjunction with process engineers developed the preliminary architectural designs, the corresponding models were then shared with and used by the structural, mechanical, and electrical engineers for their design efforts. Model-based design also extends to the site and roads, which are all being designed with Civil 3D.

Throughout the project, the team uses Navisworks to routinely combine the discipline-specific design models for whole-project visualization, review, and clash detection. The team and the client also used these models and BIM 360 cloud services to facilitate project communication.

The availability of Revit files from equipment manufacturers is also enhancing Su-Yapi’s design efforts. Accurate spatial data for the equipment assemblies is critical for identifying design clashes and helping ISKI avoid the cost of rework and material waste during construction. Therefore, to improve the accuracy of their designs, Su-Yapi designers are importing the manufacturer’s Revit models—models that have exact equipment dimensions—into their own design models.