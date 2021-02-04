When you attend a theatrical performance, everything is settled: the time, location, and actors. But, when it comes to designing, constructing, and installing the set for a production, it’s anything but “set.” There are always meetings with the director and producers, design revisions, and repairs to be done, both before and after opening night. For Andrew Mestern, technical director for Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada, mobility is key—especially with the AutoCAD mobile app.

For the recent production of the Shakespeare tragedy Coriolanus, the AutoCAD mobile app played a crucial role, especially since the co-producers were located in Quebec. With his numerous visits there, he could easily pull out his phone to discuss the design and installation for the Stratford theater hundreds of miles away.

“I was in Quebec a lot, and it was great to just quickly find the information on my phone, rather than hauling around my laptop and waiting for it to fire up,” Mestern says. “The producers and I could have a collaboration right there with my phone.”