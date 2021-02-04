SKS Group is a property development and construction company founded in Malaysia in 1983. In the three decades since, they have grown substantially, expanding into investment holding and hospitality.

At its core, SKS Group remains dedicated to the development of landmark properties in key locations. Their projects are built to exceptional quality standards while maintaining their commitment to ecologically friendly urban designs. As Service Manager Thomas Powell tells us, Autodesk’s software is crucial to their process.

When they first expanded to Australia in 2011, their portfolio initially included only a few residential apartment buildings. Things changed rapidly in 2016 when SKS Group leapt into the commercial development market, designing and constructing the Hilton DoubleTree high-rise property in Perth’s central business district. Today, the company is about to finish construction on their second DoubleTree Hotel development project and plans to break ground on their third development for Hilton in 2020.

SKS Group has been using Autodesk software since 2011, when they first switched to AutoCAD and Navisworks for their computer aided drafting. Autodesk Revit was introduced in 2016, and last year they made the move to integrate the cloud-based solutions of BIM 360 to streamline processes and take their construction management and project delivery to the next level.