SA Power Networks use Autodesk Vault to manage and store all engineering and associated data, whether it's a new asset, a modification or a whole new substation.

The adoption of Autodesk Vault lifecycles enabled SA Power Networks to digitise paper-based workflows to an electronic document management process. This significantly improved traditional and unsustainable manual processes such as print-outs and approvals, substantially reduced errors, and enabled more seamless sharing.

These lifecycles allow teams to move designs from 'work in progress' to 'check', and then to 'authorisation', while automatically handling their sign-off, watermarking, creating viewable's (PDF files), and file distribution.

The automation involved virtual machines called 'job processors' which would access jobs posted to job queues and then schedule various tasks in an automated way.

Over the years, the lifecycles grew to 12 different document lifecycles. With the increased demand in jobs, significant bottlenecks occurred due to having six job processors running on a slow third-party tool.