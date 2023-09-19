RSP Secures Global Access to Autodesk Applications by Enabling SSO

Headquartered in Singapore, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd (RSP) is a global multidisciplinary, architectural and engineering design group, with over 65 years’ experience.

RSP’s team of 1,200 industry experts across 17 studios in seven countries has successfully completed over 2,500 projects globally, building spaces that prioritize people, community and environment, while finding innovative ways to bring their unique stories to life through design.