RSP Secures Global Access to Autodesk Applications by Enabling SSO

Headquartered in Singapore, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd (RSP) is a global multidisciplinary, architectural and engineering design group, with over 65 years’ experience.
RSP’s team of 1,200 industry experts across 17 studios in seven countries has successfully completed over 2,500 projects globally, building spaces that prioritize people, community and environment, while finding innovative ways to bring their unique stories to life through design.
RSP aimed to consolidate multiple business domains into a unified domain to enhance the management of user lifecycles across various applications.
To ensure business continuity, they sought the expertise of Autodesk to guarantee zero downtime and uninterrupted access to cloud projects and data during and after the migration.
A collaborative and efficient technical migration strategy was formulated to aid in achieving the customer's objectives.
A series of 'Single Sign On' and tailored 'Ask a Specialist' accelerators were provided to achieve the objectives.
The TAS team spearheaded the effort, coordinating with various internal teams at Autodesk to successfully carry out the migration.
Sheik Uduman, Head of BIM / Digital Technology Yew Chee Hian, IT Manager
The administrators at RSP now have enhanced visibility and improved access control over users across 15 studios located in six different countries.
Enabling Single Sign-On (SSO) access for Autodesk products across global users provides an elevated level of security.
Achieved zero downtime during the migration process, ensuring uninterrupted access to cloud projects and user data within a shorter migration timeframe.
By providing proactive support, Autodesk ensured continuous status updates were delivered, resulting in enhanced visibility.