RM DESIGN AND ENGINEERING

RMDE specialises in tooling for vacuum forming, working both directly and indirectly with many of the UK’s leading automotive manufacturers on projects to supply prototype components, and low-volume production and packaging solutions.

The company also designs and manufactures jigs for the production lines within the automotive supply chain. More recently, it has moved into making tooling for the GRP and composites sectors.

Before founding his company in Banbury in 2012, Mr Many had been the Tooling Manager for a vacuum forming company. He started with just a single CNC router for simpler jobs, mainly operating as an agent, taking orders from his customers and placing them with machining companies.