“Ri-one,” a certified student organization at Ritsumeikan University, continues to challenge the international stage at RoboCup—a prestigious global robotics competition—by leveraging cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies.

RoboCup isn’t your typical robotics competition. Its most famous challenge is the RoboCup Soccer competition, where teams of autonomous robots play soccer matches against each other. At RoboCup 2024 in the Netherlands, Ri-one claimed their first-ever championship title in the Small Size League (SSL) Division B, competing against nine teams from eight countries.

This remarkable achievement was underpinned by Autodesk Fusion, which played a central role in all stages of development of their soccer-playing robot, from drive mechanism design and circuit board layout to structural optimization and simulation. The team created eight identical robots with more than 4,000 small, precise parts and had zero breakdowns during the competition.

Leading the SSL team is Riku Miyazaki, a third-year student in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the College of Science and Engineering. Established as an independent student organization in 2016, Ri-one currently comprises around 50 students—mainly from the College of Information Science and Engineering and the College of Science and Engineering—of which about 30 belong to the SSL team.

“In Division B, AI analyzes video footage from overhead cameras installed around the field and remotely controls six robots to play soccer matches,” he says. “As technology has advanced, it's no longer enough to just roll the ball—we now see matches being won or lost based on whether the robots can kick it upward and pass it. Our victory this year was largely due to the perfection of our kicking mechanism.”