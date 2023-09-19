Coordinating fast-paced, high-stakes projects across multiple teams and stakeholders isn’t easy. It’s even harder when data is siloed, workflows are fragmented, and models take 35 minutes to load.

That was the challenge facing Ridge & Partners LLP. Tasked with supporting a £250m transformation of the University of Portsmouth campus, it needed a better way to connect 15 UK offices and keep work moving at speed.

With Autodesk Construction Cloud, Ridge brought everything and everyone together. Centralizing project data cut model open times from 35 minutes to just 2–3, paving the way for real-time collaboration, faster feedback, and more confident decisions.

See how this shift in speed and consistency helped the team streamline complexity, improve engagement, and deliver without compromise.