Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprised the football world when they purchased Wrexham A.F.C. in 2020 for 2 million pounds—and it wasn’t a decision they took lightly. When their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham debuted in 2022, Reynolds told Forbes, “This is the third oldest professional football club on earth that plays in the oldest international stadium on earth. It is serious business to each and every person. I don't care whether you're five years old in Wrexham or you're 95 years old. There is a passion. Wrexham A.F.C. is running through the blood of every person out there. So, it's high stakes right from the get-go.”

Since their journey began, the Red Dragons have moved from the fifth tier of English football (the National League) to back-to-back promotions into League Two and now League One. But their ambitions for Wrexham aren’t just about football. It’s also going to have a positive impact on the Wrexham community as a whole.

One important component is to bring Wrexham’s stadium—known as STōK Cae Ras—back to its former glory and more with a holistic regeneration of the site, keeping social, economic, and environmental impact in mind.