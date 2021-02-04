Situated on the campus of Manchester Metropolitan University in the northwest of England, Print City is a unique additive manufacturing facility that serves as a student workshop and lab, in-house service bureau, and contract manufacturer for a wide range of local and national customers.

“All kinds of people depend on us for 3D printing,” says Mark Chester, the innovation development manager for Print City. “We help engineering and product design students as well as those in fashion, textiles, chemistry, and many other fields. And we work with businesses who need help with 3D printing, scanning, and prototyping.”

Over time, Print City has acquired an extensive lineup of additive manufacturing capabilities, including fused deposition modeling (FDM), binder jetting, material jetting, metal printing, and stereolithography, among others. One of the most popular printers in the shop is a large-format FDM machine that feeds filament through an overhead tube.

“We had pretty good results, but we realized the machine wasn’t set up for our specific needs,” Chester says. “There was too much friction in the tubes feeding the head of the printer, because some of our filament reels weigh 5 kg or more. We wanted to mount the reels on top of the print head for a more direct approach. That meant we needed a much lighter, more versatile reel that was still quite strong. And then we realized we could use generative design to solve it.”