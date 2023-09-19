Portcoast’s scan-to-BIM process used 3D laser scanning and UAV to gather data with incredible detail. Autodesk ReCap Pro enabled the conversion of reality capture data into accurate, detailed 3D models that were imported for use in Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Civil 3D for design, analysis, and documentation. Autodesk Construction Cloud helped manage the 3D BIM models and update the digital versions of the project. Esri’s ArcGIS Pro was used during the later stages of construction and after completion for geospatial analysis and integration with as-built assets. It played a crucial role in mapping and visualizing the metro line's relationship with existing infrastructure and the city’s landscape. This also included a full scan of Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, a treasured heritage site dating back to 1898.

This design data was managed in the Autodesk Construction Cloud as their common data environment. With the integration of ArcGIS, the Portcoast team was easily able to bring in geolocated information to generate accurate and holistic digital models of existing conditions combined with the design model. “We’ve found Autodesk Construction Cloud to be the best repository for BIM data and ArcGIS for GIS,” Tran says.

Using the combination of BIM and GIS, they now have a comprehensive visual representation of the project—from design elements to existing built assets and the natural environment—making it easier for everyone involved to collaborate and make more informed decisions.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like 3D laser scanning and UAVs, we can gather data with incredible detail,” Tran says. “Using these technologies to capture precise BIM design data combined with geolocated information of surrounding areas establishes accurate and holistic digital models of existing conditions.”