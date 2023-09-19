& Construction
Ho Chi Minh City is undergoing a significant transformation with the opening of its first metro line, the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line 1. Spanning nearly 20 kilometers, this metro line is expected to reduce traffic congestion and open new avenues for economic growth while improving the environment.
Portcoast has been pivotal in digitizing this project using Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies. Their work ensures the project will have accurate digital models and a digital twin, enabling more efficient operations and management.
Moving to BIM and GIS is a critical milestone not only for future expansions, but also for the broader efforts in creating sustainable and smart urban development in the city.
Ho Chi Minh City is at a transformational moment with the opening of its very first metro line. But the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 project, running nearly 20 kilometers long with 14 stations, is much more than a new transportation system. It will reduce traffic congestion, create new economic opportunities, and enable a healthier environment as the city continues to grow.
“What’s exciting is how this metro line and future lines will help the city develop in a smart way,” says Tran Phuc Minh Khoi, Member of the Board - Director of Digital Transformation Center, Portcoast. “By focusing on areas around the metro stations called Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones, the city can create vibrant communities where people can live, work, and play without needing to rely on cars. This means less pollution, more green spaces, and a better quality of life for everyone.”
The Metro Line 1 project first began in 2008, using AutoCAD for the design and 2D drawings throughout the construction phase. Portcoast, a leading infrastructure firm in Vietnam, started working on the Metro Line 1 project in 2022 during the post-construction of this project phase. Main consultant Nippon Koei recognized the importance of using BIM to digitize the project for better management and future operations. The firm approached Portcoast to help digitize the already constructed sections of the line. This phase involved converting the 2D CAD drawings into 3D BIM models and performing scan-to-BIM to verify and ensure that the as-built structures matched the original design.
Working closely with Nippon Koei, Portcoast’s primary focus was to create highly accurate BIM models that could be used for future maintenance and operations management. Their work involved scanning the constructed metro stations, tunnels, depots, and overground structures to develop precise digital representations of the real-world assets.
Portcoast’s scan-to-BIM process used 3D laser scanning and UAV to gather data with incredible detail. Autodesk ReCap Pro enabled the conversion of reality capture data into accurate, detailed 3D models that were imported for use in Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Civil 3D for design, analysis, and documentation. Autodesk Construction Cloud helped manage the 3D BIM models and update the digital versions of the project. Esri’s ArcGIS Pro was used during the later stages of construction and after completion for geospatial analysis and integration with as-built assets. It played a crucial role in mapping and visualizing the metro line's relationship with existing infrastructure and the city’s landscape. This also included a full scan of Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, a treasured heritage site dating back to 1898.
This design data was managed in the Autodesk Construction Cloud as their common data environment. With the integration of ArcGIS, the Portcoast team was easily able to bring in geolocated information to generate accurate and holistic digital models of existing conditions combined with the design model. “We’ve found Autodesk Construction Cloud to be the best repository for BIM data and ArcGIS for GIS,” Tran says.
Using the combination of BIM and GIS, they now have a comprehensive visual representation of the project—from design elements to existing built assets and the natural environment—making it easier for everyone involved to collaborate and make more informed decisions.
“By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like 3D laser scanning and UAVs, we can gather data with incredible detail,” Tran says. “Using these technologies to capture precise BIM design data combined with geolocated information of surrounding areas establishes accurate and holistic digital models of existing conditions.”
—Tran Phuc Minh Khoi, Member of the Board - Director of Digital Transformation Center, Portcoast
Portcoast has now entered a second phase with HURC1 (HCMC Urban Railway Company No. 1) to complete the rest of the digitalization for the metro line’s operations and management processes. As part of this collaboration, Portcoast will scan the remaining three underground stations to create a full 3D model. This digital twin will be instrumental in managing the line’s day-to-day operations, maintenance schedules, and asset management.
With the completion of all the scanning into a digital model and the integration of GIS information, the digital twin will be ready to provide information such as structural dimensions and geometric data; location and positioning data; and real-time monitoring of temperature, air quality, and movement through embedded sensors. Instead of relying on manual inspections, the system powered by BIM and GIS integrated information will provide real-time data. The team will be able to detect issues such as damage or misalignment and take immediate corrective actions.
“Creating this digital twin will set a precedent for future metro lines and other major infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as a whole,” Tran says.
With the completion of this phase of the Metro 1 Line project, the next phase is underway to construct 183 kilometers of metro lines through 2035. Now, BIM and GIS will be at the heart of it from the planning phase all the way through design and construction. Portcoast will play a vital role in planning and design, with a focus on implementing BIM and GIS to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and enhanced project management.
“BIM and Autodesk Construction Cloud will be essential for managing the entire lifecycle of the project—from design and construction to operation and maintenance—enabling real-time data sharing, efficient collaboration, and predictive maintenance,” Tran says. “GIS through Esri’s ArcGIS will provide comprehensive geospatial data that informs analysis for future expansions, ensuring optimal placement of metro infrastructure and integration with existing urban landscapes. The combination of BIM and GIS will support smart city initiatives and improve our transportation networks and urban planning.”