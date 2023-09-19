Making a Better World

To combat global warming, there’s an urgent need for decarbonization. And one company has developed an innovative new solution—using the power of carbon-absorbing rocks.

Heirloom Carbon plans to capture one billion tons of carbon by 2035. Using Inventor and AutoCAD Electrical, Heirloom designed a direct air capture technology by utilizing one of nature’s best carbon sinks—rock. A tower of crushed limestone is heated, and loses its supply of CO 2 , forcing it to reabsorb more from the atmosphere. This cycle continues and the sequestered carbon is embedded in concrete to be used as a building material. In just days, it can capture the same amount of carbon that normally takes years.

Heirloom Carbon’s design promises to change the course of the planet’s future and make a better world for all.