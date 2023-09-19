Innovator of the Year

To blast off into space, NASA is turning to technology that seemed like something from a science fiction novel just a few years ago—artificial intelligence.

NASA research engineer Ryan McClelland is pioneering the use of generative AI to design the next evolution of spacecraft. So far, Ryan and his team have used AI-powered generative design to create components for balloon observatories, space telescopes, and the Mars Sample Return mission. He uses Fusion 360 to iterate dozens of designs in mere hours. The entire design and manufacturing cycle takes just one week—ten times faster than NASA’s traditional design process.

The result? Parts that are two-thirds the weight, perform three times better, and can handle heavier structural loads—all critical factors in building better spacecraft. It’s another giant leap for humankind and an exciting future for space exploration.