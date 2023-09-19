Education Excellence

Some of the brightest engineering minds are accomplishing amazing things before they’ve even left school.

Carla Herrero recently finished her studies in mechanical engineering at University College London where she was a member of UCL Racing, a team of students that designs and builds formula cars. She has a passion for designing cars that are lighter, stronger, and faster. For her final project, Carla used Fusion 360 to produce front-uprights with 24% less mass and rear-uprights with 39% less mass while doubling their safety factor.

Carla’s unique applications of design and make tools have not only impressed her professors and peers, but also the folks at Mercedes Formula 1, where she landed her first professional job in the suspension design division.