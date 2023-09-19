Sleek. Rugged. And all electric. There’s an eye-catching vehicle on the road that is disrupting the status quo and pushing the boundaries of design and make. Rivian is leveraging technology to build a new kind of car and steer the auto industry towards a more sustainable future.

Rivian uses Alias and VRED to build virtual reality models of their electric adventure vehicles, putting designers in the driver’s seat to make better decisions that optimize the user experience. The California-based company sold their vision to investors through VR goggles instead of a physical prototype. Rivian is currently building 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon and is on track to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Rivian is sparking a revolution and accelerating transformation in the auto industry.