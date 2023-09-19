Nihon University’s College of Science and Technology is committed to students’ future success from day one. Students are encouraged to actively use digital tools such as Autodesk Fusion as early as their first year. But acquiring this technical expertise is just one facet of the education experience. Project-based learning and deep industry collaboration are paramount.

One example of this success is a new satellite project. In the Department of Aerospace Engineering, a group of students designed a satellite called PRELUDE, which aims to capture earthquake precursors and even help predict them.

By using Fusion for the satellite design, the students were able to easily collaborate and share information. They also used generative design to create a jig for holding the sensor that determines the satellite's orientation, allowing them to replace multiple components with a single, optimized part.

This year, the satellite will be placed in a rocket and launched into space where the data collection will truly begin. But the project itself was also an out-of-this-world experience for the students’ own future careers.

“By using the same applications as industry professionals, students can apply the knowledge and skills acquired both now and after graduation,” says Dean Tomoyuki Todoroki, Nihon University.

