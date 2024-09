For a long-term presence on the Moon or Mars, NASA engineers need to figure out how to build habitable structures. Shipping heavy building materials aboard a rocket isn’t practical or cost effective. Facing these challenges, they are creating a solution to 3D print habitats using natural resources found on the surface. Turns out this technology—redesigned with Fusion 360 and PowerMill—can work just as well here on Earth for industrialized construction and sustainable structures.