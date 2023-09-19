Narromine Shire Council embarked on an ambitious project to enhance its infrastructure management using cutting-edge technology, including drones and laser scanning. This project aimed to collect and reverse-engineer data from existing buildings and structures, successfully filling critical information gaps in their database with remarkable accuracy.

The Council faced several initial challenges that prompted the adoption of this technology. Upcoming building maintenance projects required updated as-built details from past jobs, which were unavailable. Additionally, asset management data for some assets had limited attributes, making future maintenance and upgrades difficult. For instance, while the location of a culvert was known, its accurate dimensions were not. Furthermore, level 3 bridge inspections required costly third-party consultants, leading the Council to develop in-house 3D model reviews to reduce costs.