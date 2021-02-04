Industrial robots are complex and expensive, but Modbot is changing that by making accessible robotics for manufacturing. Modbot robots are assembled from plug-and-play modules that fit together easily and can be reconfigured for different tasks. Using Fusion 360 to develop its modular platform, this startup is making robotics simpler for large industrial firms like Siemens and Boeing and providing small businesses with affordable solutions to automate repetitive, dirty, or dangerous tasks.