It’s a big project — one set to bring more business and foot traffic to The Highlands and Wheeling region. Mills Group, with offices in Morgantown and Wheeling, WV and performing work throughout the state , partnered with Moody Nolan of Columbus, Ohio, to meet the challenge.

Led by Mills Group principal architect Victor Greco, the complexity and scale of the project will require the coordination of a diverse group of consultants—particularly ones with expertise in recreational sports complex projects. And since The Highlands is primarily a tax increment financed project, Mills Group needed to remain on budget and within deadlines to ensure all stakeholders were satisfied.

This is where cloud-based BIM 360 Design helped streamline communication and collaboration between distinct teams and enabled Mills Group to deliver a successful project.