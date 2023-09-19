The idea for the project emerged in 2013 when the team—including key stakeholders from the City of Houston, Memorial Park Conservancy, and a variety of firms—came together to reimagine Memorial Park in response to the record drought of 2011.

Headed up by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects (NBW), the master planning phase was meticulous and involved extensive site surveys and historical research. “One of the first things we asked for was a survey. We like to spend a lot of time on site, doing a lot of research in terms of history, old maps, interviewing people, and even trying to find books relevant to a particular era,” says Jeffrey Aten, Principal, NBW.

Groundwork with more than 75 consultants and input from more than 3,000 Houstonians laid the foundation for a master plan that was approved by the city council in 2015. To accelerate implementation of the visionary master plan, the Kinder Foundation offered a grant of $70 million to Memorial Park Conservancy in April 2018. This grant became the catalyst for a public-private partnership with the City of Houston. The resulting “Ten-Year Plan” provides capital funds for many of the Master Plan signature projects and critical connections over the next 10 years along with committed resources for their long-term care.

Since 2020, this public-private partnership with Memorial Park Conservancy, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Uptown Houston, and Kinder Foundation has delivered five major projects worth a combined estimated cost of more than $130 million of capital investment: Clay Family Eastern Glades (opened August 2020); Sports Complex (opened October 2020); Seymour Lieberman Trail Ravine Bridges (opened October 2022); Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia & Melvyn Wolff Prairie (opened February 2023); Running Complex with Roy H. Cullen Timing Track (opened November 2023). Autodesk AutoCAD and Autodesk Civil 3D were instrumental in the design and execution of each of these major projects.

The impetus for the now iconic Kinder Land Bridge came out of trying to address what Nelson Byrd Woltz called the “park divided” challenge. It delivers a breathtaking natural experience without disruption to the six-lane transit corridor that serves as a major arterial road to downtown Houston.

The land bridge reconnects the park for visitors and features a wildlife tunnel underneath the road where even armadillos, turtles, and bobcats can move with ease and safety. And, functioning as a stormwater management system, the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie reduces flood risks while supporting diverse, indigenous plant and animal life.